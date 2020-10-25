1/
Alan Wayne Shields
Alan Wayne Shields, 67 of Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with cremation to follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
