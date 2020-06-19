Albert Joseph Luppens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Joseph Luppens, 84, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Lee's Summit, Mo.
Services including military honors were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Service
02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved