Albert Joseph Luppens, 84, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Lee's Summit, Mo.

Services including military honors were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.

