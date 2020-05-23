The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Fern (Heishman) Wright


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alberta Fern (Heishman) Wright Obituary
Alberta Fern Wright, 94, died May 20, 2020 at Village House Hospice in Lee's Summit MO after a fall and traumatic brain injury at her home.

She was born in Triplet, Missouri to William and Othella (Gates) Heishman on March 16, 1926. She was the oldest of five children. Alberta married Robert Leon Wright on March 20, 1942. They raised three daughters, Carolyn Schauwecker, Linda Culp, and Roberta Vargas. Leon died November 30, 1999, Carolyn died September 26, 2006 and Roberta died March 5, 2019. Linda continues to reside in Indiana. Alberta is also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Judy Mulkey and Wanda Sims.

She is survived by her only brother, William Heishman Jr.(Joyce) of Odessa MO, and her sister Nancy Cooper (Doyle) of Oak Grove MO. Alberta has seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Alberta worked for Ben Franklin for 18 years and retired June 4, 1982. She was a member of Sheffield Assembly of God Church until Leon died and she then began attending New Life Assembly of God Church in Oak Grove with her two daughters, Carolyn and Roberta for many years.

Funeral services are being held at Speaks Suburban Chapel; 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO 64055. Visitation hours are 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 and the funeral is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28 and limited to 50 people in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Oak Village in Grain Valley in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now