Alberta Fern Wright, 94, died May 20, 2020 at Village House Hospice in Lee's Summit MO after a fall and traumatic brain injury at her home.
She was born in Triplet, Missouri to William and Othella (Gates) Heishman on March 16, 1926. She was the oldest of five children. Alberta married Robert Leon Wright on March 20, 1942. They raised three daughters, Carolyn Schauwecker, Linda Culp, and Roberta Vargas. Leon died November 30, 1999, Carolyn died September 26, 2006 and Roberta died March 5, 2019. Linda continues to reside in Indiana. Alberta is also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Judy Mulkey and Wanda Sims.
She is survived by her only brother, William Heishman Jr.(Joyce) of Odessa MO, and her sister Nancy Cooper (Doyle) of Oak Grove MO. Alberta has seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Alberta worked for Ben Franklin for 18 years and retired June 4, 1982. She was a member of Sheffield Assembly of God Church until Leon died and she then began attending New Life Assembly of God Church in Oak Grove with her two daughters, Carolyn and Roberta for many years.
Funeral services are being held at Speaks Suburban Chapel; 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO 64055. Visitation hours are 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 and the funeral is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28 and limited to 50 people in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Oak Village in Grain Valley in her memory.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2020