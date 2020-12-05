On January 17, 2003, a wintery day in Independence, Missouri, a son was born to Larry and Debra Heatwole. To honor both sets of his grandparents, he was given the name Alec James Heatwole. As his two older brothers Lance and Christian and other extended family gathered closely to greet him, everyone could sense that Alec was a gift unto this world.
Alec was raised as a young man of faith, and he was a member at Country Meadows Baptist Church. He was baptized there, attended Vacation Bible School, in the past he had played guitar in the church band, and even had an opportunity to go on a mission trip to Jamaica a few years ago. He followed Christ's example by being of service to others.
He took an interest in playing the saxophone as a youth and played with the school band from 6th grade through his Junior year. After some basic lessons on the guitar he taught himself how to play songs from listening to them. He enjoyed listening to just about every type of music. He was a senior at William Chrisman High School, where he studied hard and played hard. He was very proud of his 4.2 GPA, and his score of 32 on the ACT exam… facts that he would not let his older brothers forget! He daydreamed of the moment where he could fly the nest and attend the prestigious M.I.T., where he had an interview with them recently and would have found out if he would have been accepted next month. Alec was athletically inclined as well; he was on the school football team as a freshman and was on the track team and would frequently play basketball well after dusk with his friends.
Alec's heart overflowed with love for others. His easygoing demeanor would calm even the most stressful situations. He never judged, never condemned, and never carried a grudge. Many were fortunate to call him a friend, as he would do anything for anybody. No matter the circumstance, his moral compass remained true.
On November 24, 2020, after a struggle with pulmonary hypertension, Alec passed away at UC San Diego – Jacobs Medical Center in California. Alec fought a good fight, he finished the course, and he kept the faith.
Alec was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Herbert "Austin" and Linda Hensley, and a great-uncle Chuck.
Alec will remain a vivacious, compassionate, sage seventeen-year-old forever in the hearts of his family: parents Larry and Debra; brothers Lance (Chelsea) and Christian (Tara); nephew Liam and niece Taryn; paternal grandparents Eugene and Caroline Heatwole; aunts Veronica Renee Fisher, Rebecca Heatwole, and Sharon (Scot) Jackson; cousins Kyle (Darcy) Hensley, Tyler (Miranda) Jackson, Jessica Potter, and Damian Fisher; godfather Khalid Johnson; and innumerable friends whom he considered family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Country Meadows Baptist Church, 4901 Lee's Summit Road, Kansas City, MO. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family encourages all in attendance to consider wearing William Chrisman school colors: blue and gold.
Contributions are suggested in his memory to Country Meadows Baptist Church.
Online condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
, where a recording of the service may also be viewed after December 5.
Arrangements in care of Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600