Alenah June Kelly made her unexpected appearance in this world 16 weeks early on March 3, 2019.



She was beautiful with a surprising full head of blonde hair and was completely perfect in every way. Her Earthly life may have been short, but her story was eight and a half years in the making. She was the answer to many prayers from many people, and she was nothing short of a truly miraculous gift. In her brief time on this earth, she filled our hearts with more love and joy than we had ever experienced. Though she was born at only 23 weeks and 6 days, she had a feisty personality, and would readily let you know what she liked and didn't like. She relaxed and enjoyed Daddy's head massages and fought with all her might when her nurses had to put on her breathing mask. She had her family, doctors and nurses laughing and amazed by her fire and strength. In her short time, she had people around the world loving and praying for her, and taught many of them more about life and love than they had known before.



Though we expected a different outcome, our Heavenly Father called her home on March 15, 2019 into eternal glory in His presence.



Even though we may never understand why this side of Heaven, our precious, perfect Lenah knows fully well what her purpose was on Earth. She'll never know any pain or heartbreak in this world, only Heavenly joy and bliss. Our hearts are broken, and we grieve our loss, but we are comforted by the faith and knowledge that we will be reunited with her again. We look forward to that wonderful day with indescribable joy in our hearts.



We love you so very much, Lenah.



A service honoring her life will be held on March 23 at 1 p.m. at The City House 14300 East US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055. All are welcome.



Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary