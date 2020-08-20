1/1
Alfred "Dub" Gist
1932 - 2020
Alfred "Dub" Gist, 87, of Independence, MO passed away August 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal's Best Friends.

Dub was born November 3, 1932 in Latham, MO, one of ten children. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Gist; one son, Jack Gist of Maui, Hawaii; two daughters, Cheryl Knutsen of Menifee, CA, Denise Reed of Lomita, CA; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Kasey.

He was active for many years in the Kiwanis Club, and owned Dub's Barbeque for 10 years in California. Dub worked in the carpet industry most of his life; many years in California before moving to Missouri.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
