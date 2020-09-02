Alice Irene Gunn, 96, of Independence, MO passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
A graveside service for her will be held for family at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.
Alice was born February 28, 1924 in Enfield, England to Lewis and Alice (Judd) Folkes. She graduated from Graceland College with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1948, and went on to marry her beloved husband, Raymond Lawrence Gunn on September 5 of that same year. Alice worked for the Iowa state government as Secretary to Aid to Dependent Children and later in the Department of Design and Engineering for the MO State Department of Transportation. In Independence, she was actively involved in Meals on Wheels, The Optimist Club of Independence and the Independence Music Club; alongside her husband. She also played in the handbell choir at the Blue Ridge congregation of the Community of Christ.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; and two brothers, Lewis and Frank.
She is survived by two sons, Russell J. and wife Wendy Gunn; Kelvin R. and wife Marilyn Gunn; Grandson, Randy and wife Suzanne; Granddaughter, Krista and husband Shane Pritchett; Granddaughter, Ashli Gunn; Granddaughter Les and husband Mike Tilley; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Blue Ridge Community of Christ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Blue Ridge Community of Christ, Outreach International; or Lumicare Hospice is suggested.
