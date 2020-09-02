1/1
Alice Irene (Folkes) Gunn
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Irene Gunn, 96, of Independence, MO passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

A graveside service for her will be held for family at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.

Alice was born February 28, 1924 in Enfield, England to Lewis and Alice (Judd) Folkes. She graduated from Graceland College with an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1948, and went on to marry her beloved husband, Raymond Lawrence Gunn on September 5 of that same year. Alice worked for the Iowa state government as Secretary to Aid to Dependent Children and later in the Department of Design and Engineering for the MO State Department of Transportation. In Independence, she was actively involved in Meals on Wheels, The Optimist Club of Independence and the Independence Music Club; alongside her husband. She also played in the handbell choir at the Blue Ridge congregation of the Community of Christ.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; and two brothers, Lewis and Frank.

She is survived by two sons, Russell J. and wife Wendy Gunn; Kelvin R. and wife Marilyn Gunn; Grandson, Randy and wife Suzanne; Granddaughter, Krista and husband Shane Pritchett; Granddaughter, Ashli Gunn; Granddaughter Les and husband Mike Tilley; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Blue Ridge Community of Christ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Blue Ridge Community of Christ, Outreach International; or Lumicare Hospice is suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved