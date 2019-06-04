Alice Lucille Clow, 101 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in her home as she had hoped for with her son David and daughter Jacque by her side.



Alice was born November 5, 1917 in Wynne, AR to Elbert and Dorothy Lucille (Armstrong) Willis. Hers was a life well lived in spite of many hardships and frequent moves as a child. She adored her loving father and siblings Bill, Ray, Roy and Curtis. After missing school for 2 years, she moved in with the Allen family as a babysitter. Their love and nurturing helped her graduate from William Chrisman High School and elope with the love of her life Kenneth Clow. They were married for 73 years. It all started at a campus volleyball game when he walked by the beautiful Alice and said "what a referee!"



This is one feisty lady with many talents: painter, decorator, model, avid clothes, purse and shoe collector. She went to Heaviland School of Beauty and had the "Clow's pin" in her home for years. She was involved with Independence Young Matrons, Gudgell Park girls work, bridge, bowled many perfect games, cooked lots of amazing meals, gave real hugs and always looked great. Loved her job at the Jones Store and gladly contributed to their success. She was a true fisherwoman and said "God has been good to earthly people by placing such beauty for us to enjoy."



Most of all she LOVED her family: Jacque, Larry, Stephanie and Melissa Lane Son David Clow and Duane Clow. Her beloved extended family: Kris, Leon, Laura, Leah, Sara and their families. She loved the YaYa's and families, Libby and Molly. Loved her bestie and partner in crime, S-I-L Iva Willis, her nieces and favorite nephews were her pride and joy: Sandy and Charlie Barker, Tom, Ritchie and Sherry, Terry and Gail, Bob and Della, Bob , Karen, Daniel, Judy, Brenda, David and all of their beautiful children and families. Her Clow nieces & nephews: Bill and Sandy, Donna, Joanie, Duane (deceased) & Carol, Darrel & Joy, Julia, Carol, Anna Lou. Alice loved her Dr. Jennifer Patterson.



The family appreciates the loving care of Peaches, Jeannette, Diamond and Hana. "This is the story of a girl greatly blessed by the Great Creator, even if she didn't always walk the line." She was a member of the So. Crysler Restoration Branch.



Cremation is planned with a private family celebration of life.



