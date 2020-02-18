|
Alice Marie Blea (Tiller) passed away peacefully in her home on January 23, 2020 in Grain Valley, Missouri.
Alice is survived by: her loving husband, Phillip; Dallas and Kathryn Engel of Grain Valley, Missouri; Jarrett and Laura Blea of Anchorage, Alaska; and eight wonderful grandchildren.
Alice was born on May 24, 1952 in Pensacola, Florida to William and Vernice Tiller. She married her best friend Phillip on July 28, 1985 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. After retiring in 2016 Alice and Phillip began travelling the country in an RV where they enjoyed the beauty of God's creation while crossing the country and taking in sites such as The Grand Tetons, Niagara Falls, and many beaches and National Parks. She will be remembered for her kind disposition, her selfless nature, her faith in God, and the tremendous love she had for her family. She was a loyal friend, a caring mother and Nana, and a loving wife.
A memorial service is scheduled for February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Restoration Branch in Oak Grove, Missouri. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alice's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Alice's name to The University of Kansas Cancer Center for Cancer Research.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020