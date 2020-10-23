1/1
Alice Marie (Branson) Gibson
1937 - 2020
Alice Marie (Branson) Gibson, 82, of Independence, MO, passed away October 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House with Dylse, her husband of 57 years, at her side.

Alice was born November 15, 1937, in Maryville, MO. She was united in marriage to Roger Dylse Gibson on February 1, 1963.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell Sr. and Iva.

Survivors include her husband, Dylse; children, Tonya Smith, Travis Gibson (Lisa), Peri Veach (Billie), Pam Arlint (Larry) and Tammy Willard (Bill); brother, Darrell Branson, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Washington Cemetery
