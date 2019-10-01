|
Alice R. Crain 81, from Independence MO passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th St S. Independence MO 64055 with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600).
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 1, 2019