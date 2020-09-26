1/
Alita G. "Dub" Fitzsimmons
1951 - 2020
Alita G. "Dub" Fitzsimmons, 69, of Sweet Springs, MO, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home.

At Alita's request no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com

Born February 21, 1951, in Bonne Terre, MO, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Allen and Irma Roux Allen. On January 13, 1967, she married James Michael "Fitz" Fitzsimmons who survives of the home. She lived in Sweet Springs the last 15 years moving from Independence, MO.

Survivors include her husband; three children, Nikki Scott (Greg) of Norborne, MO, Nisa Early (Shawn) of Grain Valley, MO and Josie Eades (Mike) of Independence, MO; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Allen of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carla Pierce

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
