Allan Baker, 91, of Independence, MO passed away at home on September 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Christ United Methodist Church, 14506 E. 39th St. S., Independence, MO 64055. The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, at Christ UMC, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the church or to the Salvation Army Crossroads Family Emergency Shelter, 14700 E. Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050.
Allan was born March 10, 1928 in Charleston, MO to Bennie and Della (Duncan) Baker. In August of 1984, he retired as the District Personnel Manager from Southwestern Bell, where he had worked for 41 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a PFC in the 79th Army Band, as a drummer. He also received the U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal. He was very active in local and civic groups, such as the Cape Girardeau Jr. Chamber, Telephone Pioneers retiree group and the Eastern Jackson County United Way. In 1961, he earned Jr. Chamber Man of the Year, and was also honored to serve as Chair Emeritus of Christ Church Finance Committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 62 years, Thelma (Simmons) Baker; brothers, Bennie Baker Jr. and Jim Baker; and one sister, Frances Lee Roelker.
He is survived by daughter, Carol Macken and husband Mark, Kansas City, MO; sister, Shirley Gibson and husband Don of Cape Girardeau, MO; grand dog, Colby; grandsons, Josh Macken and wife Kristen, Kyle Macken and James Macken; great grandchildren, Carter, Aubrey and Ellie; as well as many other loving family members.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019