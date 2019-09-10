The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
14506 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ UMC
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Pierce Baker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Allan Pierce Baker Obituary

Allan Baker, 91, of Independence, MO passed away at home on September 9, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Christ United Methodist Church, 14506 E. 39th St. S., Independence, MO 64055. The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, at Christ UMC, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the church or to the Salvation Army Crossroads Family Emergency Shelter, 14700 E. Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050.

Allan was born March 10, 1928 in Charleston, MO to Bennie and Della (Duncan) Baker. In August of 1984, he retired as the District Personnel Manager from Southwestern Bell, where he had worked for 41 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a PFC in the 79th Army Band, as a drummer. He also received the U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal. He was very active in local and civic groups, such as the Cape Girardeau Jr. Chamber, Telephone Pioneers retiree group and the Eastern Jackson County United Way. In 1961, he earned Jr. Chamber Man of the Year, and was also honored to serve as Chair Emeritus of Christ Church Finance Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 62 years, Thelma (Simmons) Baker; brothers, Bennie Baker Jr. and Jim Baker; and one sister, Frances Lee Roelker.

He is survived by daughter, Carol Macken and husband Mark, Kansas City, MO; sister, Shirley Gibson and husband Don of Cape Girardeau, MO; grand dog, Colby; grandsons, Josh Macken and wife Kristen, Kyle Macken and James Macken; great grandchildren, Carter, Aubrey and Ellie; as well as many other loving family members.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now