The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Robert Davis


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Allan Robert Davis Obituary
Allan Robert Davis, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, January 17 2020, at North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City, MO.

A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, January 23 with a funeral service at 10am, Friday, January 24, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.64055. Interment will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery in
Independence.

Allan was born October 24, 1933 in Watseka, IL to Jacob and Annice Davis. He served as a Marine in Korea and graduated from Technical High School in Indianapolis, IN. He attended Finley Engineering College in Kansas City. Allan worked for Bendix/Honeywell, retiring after 30 years. Allan also served as a Scout Master for Troop 12 in Kansas City, MO. (one of the first troops founded west of the Mississippi.) He later served as Scout Master of Troop 422 in Independence. While Scout Master, 5 boys attained the rank of Eagle Scout, one of which was his son, Eric. In1967, He married Joy Lynn Stone. They were married 52 years. To this union was born Eric Davis and Stefanie Luttrell (Tim). He had 3 grandchildren, Melody Willey, Heather Crabb and Justin Luttrell; 3 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Abel and Dani Willey. Allan was a member of the Summit Grove Community of Christ Church. He served the office of Elder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Annice Davis, sisters, Sandra Jean Davis, Carolyn Machemer, and Marianne Morris.

He is survived by 2 brothers, Jacob Davis of Independence, and Ray Davis of Lebanon, MO.

Contributions can be made to Summit Grove Community of Christ Memorial Garden or North Care Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Dr. Floor 2, North Kansas City, MO 64118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now