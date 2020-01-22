|
|
Allan Robert Davis, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away on Friday, January 17 2020, at North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City, MO.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, January 23 with a funeral service at 10am, Friday, January 24, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.64055. Interment will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery in
Independence.
Allan was born October 24, 1933 in Watseka, IL to Jacob and Annice Davis. He served as a Marine in Korea and graduated from Technical High School in Indianapolis, IN. He attended Finley Engineering College in Kansas City. Allan worked for Bendix/Honeywell, retiring after 30 years. Allan also served as a Scout Master for Troop 12 in Kansas City, MO. (one of the first troops founded west of the Mississippi.) He later served as Scout Master of Troop 422 in Independence. While Scout Master, 5 boys attained the rank of Eagle Scout, one of which was his son, Eric. In1967, He married Joy Lynn Stone. They were married 52 years. To this union was born Eric Davis and Stefanie Luttrell (Tim). He had 3 grandchildren, Melody Willey, Heather Crabb and Justin Luttrell; 3 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Abel and Dani Willey. Allan was a member of the Summit Grove Community of Christ Church. He served the office of Elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Annice Davis, sisters, Sandra Jean Davis, Carolyn Machemer, and Marianne Morris.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Jacob Davis of Independence, and Ray Davis of Lebanon, MO.
Contributions can be made to Summit Grove Community of Christ Memorial Garden or North Care Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Dr. Floor 2, North Kansas City, MO 64118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020