Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Alma Irene (Kommrau) Kellogg


1935 - 2019
Alma Irene (Kommrau) Kellogg Obituary
Alma Irene Kellogg, 84, a Blue Springs resident passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Independence, MO.

She was born June 5, 1935 to John and Alma (Flippin) Kommrau in Cross Timbers, MO. Irene was a graduate of New Franklin High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Ronald Dean Kellogg on December 18, 1954 in Boonville, MO. Irene worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and later as a bench hand for Western Electric in Lee's Summit, MO. She was Methodist by faith. Irene was a member of the Pioneer Club for AT&T. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting activities.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Modrell of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Melissa Darrah and husband Josh of Independence, MO, Nicholas Modrell and wife Hana of Olathe, KS; great-grandchildren, Toni Lynn Modrell; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kellogg; parents, John and Alma Kommrau; son-in-law, Tony Modrell.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Her family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Giving Kids the World.

Memories of Alma and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019
