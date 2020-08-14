Amy Michelle Scarborough, 39, a resident of Oak Grove, MO passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 22, 1981 to Russell and Donna (Coleman) Manley in Lee's Summit, MO. Amy was united in marriage to Steve Scarborough on February 1, 2012 in St. Petersburg, FL. She worked as the office manager for Mid America Packaging. She was extremely talented at making personalized get well, thinking of you, anniversary, birthday, sympathy and holiday cards. Amy enjoyed giving those cards to family and friends. People would follow her on Facebook and comment on how beautiful her cards were and how pretty she had arranged her card room. Amy would hold private classes and volunteered at local nursing homes teaching card making.
She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Oak Grove and taught 3rd and 4th grade Sunday school. Amy was an exceptionally good cook and extremely giving and humble person. She loved animals, especially turtles, cats, dogs, and elephants.
Survivors include her loving husband, Steve Scarborough; mother, Donna Bongiovanni; father, Russell Manley; brothers, Eric Dold and wife Courtney Dold, Chris Manley; step-children, Perry Scarborough and wife Brandie, Matt Scarborough and wife Tiffany, Chelsee Haislip and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Torrie Thielbar and husband Tre, Julie Becker, Dylan Scarborough, Keegan Scarborough, Abbie Scarborough, Kaden Scarborough, Maddie Haislip, Preslee Haislip, Kaylee Scarborough, Georgia Haislip; maternal grandfather, Wayne Coleman; Aunts, Debbie Orndoff, Jo Johnson and husband Pat; niece, Harper Dold; cousins, Jason Orndoff, Anna Burnett, Katee Burnett.
Amy is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Coleman.
Amy's Family will receive friends and family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home, 37408 E. Cummings Rd, Oak Grove, MO 64075. Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. at the home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Amy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.