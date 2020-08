Andrew James Colletti, 85, of Independence, MO passed away August 17, 2020.A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be privately held for the family with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600