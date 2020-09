Andrew "Simon" Joe, 88 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600