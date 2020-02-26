Home

Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Oak Grove
Oak Grove, MO
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Oak Grove
Oak Grove, MO
Andrew Madison Bullard


1973 - 2020
Andrew Madison Bullard Obituary

Andrew Madison Bullard, 46, of Frisco, Texas, was received into the everlasting arms of his Savior on February 23, 2020, at the home of his mother and sister in Bates City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, Oak Grove, MO; burial in Concord Cemetery in Bates City. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the church.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020
