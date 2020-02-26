|
Andrew Madison Bullard, 46, of Frisco, Texas, was received into the everlasting arms of his Savior on February 23, 2020, at the home of his mother and sister in Bates City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, Oak Grove, MO; burial in Concord Cemetery in Bates City. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the church.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020