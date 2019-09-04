|
Andrew Stephen Donner, 36, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
He was united in marriage to Jessica Rothwell on August 16, 2007 in Roanoke, VA. They had one child, Alaric, age 11.
Andrew was born November 8, 1982 in Independence, MO to George and Christine (Smith) Donner. He was a 2001 graduate of Blue Springs South High School. While in High School he completed the necessary certifications to become a Firefighter/EMT. He began his career at Fort Osage Fire District and advanced to the rank of Captain and was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Union Local 3133. While working for the department he completed his Associates Degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University. Andrew was a dedicated firefighter, who always embraced the latest technology and firefighting techniques, while maintaining the traditions of the fire service. He was a mentor to all, and enjoyed training new firefighters. Considering he spent 1/3 of his life at work, he truly enjoyed the company of his crew and the camaraderie they shared.
He was a 7 year participant of the 9/11 KC Memorial Stair Climb in Memory of the firefighters of New York that lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. Honoring the fallen of 9/11 was a passion of his and he looked forward to participating yearly. Andrew cherished spending time with his son, Alaric, and the 2 were frequently found outside hunting, fishing and playing baseball. He was also a member of the Pomme de Terre Muskie Club and participated annually in the Muskie Tournament.
He was survived by his wife, Jessica Donner and son Alaric of Buckner, MO; parents, George and Christine Donner of Lampe, MO; sister, Rebecca Hyde and husband, Bransen of Grain Valley, MO; father-in-law, Steve Rothwell of Lawrence, KS; step-father-in-law, Glenn Patton of Shawnee, KS; brother-in-law, Dustin Rothwell and wife, Erica of Lawrence, KS; along with nieces, nephews, and countless other family and friends.
Andrew is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Kathy Patton, his grandparents George and Doris Smith, and Joseph and Lucille Donner.
The family will greet friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Fort Osage Fire District Station #1, 400 E. Monroe St, Buckner, MO 64016. Immediately following at 7, a celebration ceremony will begin. Preparations for a celebration of life party are being planned - Date and Location to be determined.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
He will be missed by many, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund for Andrew Donner in care of Community America Credit Union at its various locations.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019