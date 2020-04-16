|
|
Angela Catherine Ciesla, 63, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
She was born April 27, 1956 in Spokane, WA to Daniel and Catherine (Zastrow) Cassidy. Angela was united in marriage to James Ciesla on September 11, 1976 in Cheektowaga, NY. While living in New York she worked as an animal research assistant. She later worked as a receptionist for Re-Max and a medical office. Angela enjoyed cross stitching, reading, her cats, and painting landscapes. She cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include son, Colin Ciesla of Kansas City, MO; mother, Catherine Cassidy of Independence, MO; brothers, Michaels Cassidy (Valerie) of Ramona, CA, Thomas Cassidy (Ying-hua) of Burke, VA.
Angela is preceded in death by her husband, James Ciesla; son Christopher "Casey" Ciesla; father, Daniel Cassidy.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Memories of Angela and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020