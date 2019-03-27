Angela Marie Crowell, 83 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rosewood Health Center.



A private burial was held in Lobb Cemetery and a Memorial Service is scheduled at the Church of Jesus Christ, Living Hope Restoration Branch on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3 p.m.



Angela was born August 27, 1935 in Columbus, OH to John and Angela (Tatta) Roberts. She grew up in Columbus and Independence where she furthered her education by receiving a master's degree in biblical interpretation from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, graduating summa cum laude. She was a research writer for the Zarahemla Research and Qumran Quest Foundations. She was a member of the Reorganized and attended Parkview congregation and Living Hope Restoration Branch.



She is survived by; beloved companion of many years, David Crowell, 3 sons, Tim Crowell of Fayetteville, AR, Tyler Crowell of Independence, and Chad Crowell of Germany; a brother, John Roberts; 3 grandchildren, Sarah, Jennifer and Jacob and 2 great-grandchildren, Atlas and Eisley.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary