Angela Sue Messina, 53 of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Cremation is planned with a memorial gathering from 1-3 p.m., Sunday at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
.
Angela was born August 16, 1967 in Belleville, IL to Rickie and Constance (Dunne) Hunt. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from Collinsville High School in 1985. After high school she graduated from Belleville Area College as an X-Ray Technologist. She had worked for over 22 years for Apex Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Kansas City. She enjoyed puzzles and visiting the exhibits at Union Station.
Survivors include; 2 sons, Brandon Messina and his fiancé Amanda Lacy of Independence, MO and Logan Messina of Blue Springs, MO; her parents, Rickie and Constance Hunt of Collinsville and a brother, Ronald Hunt of Collinsville, IL.
