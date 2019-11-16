|
Anna "Dorothy" Angotti joined our Heavenly Father and loved ones she's missed dearly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by children and grandchildren.
Dorothy had a servant's heart and served as a Sunday school teacher and church worker at Beverly Hills Baptist Church, until she was 90. "Well done my good and faithful servant", - Matthew 25:23.
Dorothy was one of five girls. She grew up in Kansas City and attended Jane Hayes Gates School and graduated from East High School. She played accordion for Kiddie Previews and was musically talented. She married Albert Angotti on September 28, 1940. She worked at Vendo during the war and Avon Products, where her friendliness landed her the role of a tour guide. She raised five children and was active in various roles at their school.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; son Jim Angotti and four sisters.
Dorothy leaves behind her three daughters Dottie Allen (Jim), Linda Huscher (Ron), Cathy Althaus (Rick), son Ron Angotti, and sister Betty Joan Duxbury (Bob). She also leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at McGilley Sheil Chapel. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com
Arrangements: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019