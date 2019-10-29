The Examiner Obituaries
|
Anne E. (Ellington) Anglin


1933 - 2019
Anne E. (Ellington) Anglin Obituary
Anne E. Anglin, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

A graveside service will take place at 10am, Wednesday, October 30 at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO.

Anne was born January 20, 1933 in Odessa, MO to Walter and Anna "Lucille" (Smith) Ellington. After graduating from William Chrisman High School, she married her beloved husband, John Anglin in 1956. Anne became actively involved in the Young Matrons of Independence and was a long-time member, with John, of First Baptist Church of Independence. She loved playing the piano and baking with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Stephan) Glentzer of Overland Park, KS;
her granddaughter, Taylor (Carl) Baker of Independence; niece, Alexis Ellington and daughter, Hannah of Leawood, KS. nephew, Andrew (Heather) Ellington and children, Caleb, Seth and Zach of Austin, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her daughter, Laura Goudelock; and her brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Beulah "Bee" Ellington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019
