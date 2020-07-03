Arlene Jeffers, 85, of Independence, Missouri, died June 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was a lifelong Community of Christ member, volunteering in numerous capacities, and devoted supporter of the church work of her husband, Tom Jeffers. She lived most of her life in Detroit and Allen Park, Michigan, moving with Tom to the Harvest Hills community in December 2015. Arlene is survived by Tom, her husband of nearly fifty-six years; her children Daniel Jeffers (Amy), of Independence, Missouri, Timothy Jeffers, of Hermitage, Tennessee, Julie Mount (Curt), of Haddon Township, New Jersey, Sandra Whalen (Bill), of Waterford Township, Michigan and Laurie Householder (Rod), of Westland, Michigan, by grandchildren Caitlyn and Erica Mount, Brendan Householder, Alexander and Andrew Jeffers and Steven Whalen and stepgranddaughters, Taylor Householder Cezon and Ciara Householder.
