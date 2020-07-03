1/1
Arlene Joyce Jeffers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Jeffers, 85, of Independence, Missouri, died June 26, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was a lifelong Community of Christ member, volunteering in numerous capacities, and devoted supporter of the church work of her husband, Tom Jeffers. She lived most of her life in Detroit and Allen Park, Michigan, moving with Tom to the Harvest Hills community in December 2015. Arlene is survived by Tom, her husband of nearly fifty-six years; her children Daniel Jeffers (Amy), of Independence, Missouri, Timothy Jeffers, of Hermitage, Tennessee, Julie Mount (Curt), of Haddon Township, New Jersey, Sandra Whalen (Bill), of Waterford Township, Michigan and Laurie Householder (Rod), of Westland, Michigan, by grandchildren Caitlyn and Erica Mount, Brendan Householder, Alexander and Andrew Jeffers and Steven Whalen and stepgranddaughters, Taylor Householder Cezon and Ciara Householder.

Cremation through Golden Gate Funeral and Cremation Services

Online Condolences may be left at www.kcgoldengate.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
on the green of the Harvest Hills Community
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
on the green of the Harvest Hills Community
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved