Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
Arnold Edgar "Arnie" Parker


Arnold Edgar "Arnie" Parker Obituary

Arnold Edgar "Arnie' Parker, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away April 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Arnie's life at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 19, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Grain Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund.

Arnie was born August 1, 1935, in Carroll County, MO, the only child of Halsey Arnold and Marcella (Wolf) Parker. He served in the U.S. Army and worked many years as a mechanic for the Gas Service Company. Arnie was a 50-year member of Rising Sun Masonic Lodge, and was a longtime member of the Ararat Shrine Drum and Bugle Corps.

Arnie was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Ann (Gross) Parker, in 2013.

Survivors include his children, Dennis Parker (Susan), Stacy Marek, Dustin Parker (Pam); grandchildren, Holly and Cody Parker, Jade and Tyler Fazenbaker, Mason and Logan Parker, and Timm Boehm; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Paitynn, Isaiah, Brooklyn and Walker.

www.parklawnfunerals.com

Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019
