Arnold "Arnie" Gene Walker, age 83 of Independence, Missouri died Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by family at Centerpoint Hospital.
Arnie was born June 1, 1936 in Independence, Missouri to Floyd and Winona Walker. Arnie spent the first part of his career as a school teacher and counselor working at several area schools. Later he went on to own his own printing business Master Data. His loves were baseball, fishing, golf, travel and family. He was a member of the Rotary and Optimist clubs. Arnie was a lifelong member of The Community of Christ Church and East Alton congregation where he enjoyed taking his turn has Church Pastor.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Louanna; sons Steve Walker, Marc Walker; grandchildren Kane Harmon, Zach Walker, Gage Harmon and Haley Walker, brothers Larry (wife Iris) and Ronnie (wife Mary) Walker; three nieces and five nephews.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly Winfrey.
A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday August 10th at Beacon Heights Community of Christ Church 19402 East Holke Road Independence Missouri 64057.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 3, 2019