Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Gene "Arnie" Walker


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Gene "Arnie" Walker Obituary
Arnold "Arnie" Gene Walker, age 83 of Independence, Missouri died Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by family at Centerpoint Hospital.

Arnie was born June 1, 1936 in Independence, Missouri to Floyd and Winona Walker. Arnie spent the first part of his career as a school teacher and counselor working at several area schools. Later he went on to own his own printing business Master Data. His loves were baseball, fishing, golf, travel and family. He was a member of the Rotary and Optimist clubs. Arnie was a lifelong member of The Community of Christ Church and East Alton congregation where he enjoyed taking his turn has Church Pastor.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Louanna; sons Steve Walker, Marc Walker; grandchildren Kane Harmon, Zach Walker, Gage Harmon and Haley Walker, brothers Larry (wife Iris) and Ronnie (wife Mary) Walker; three nieces and five nephews.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly Winfrey.

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday August 10th at Beacon Heights Community of Christ Church 19402 East Holke Road Independence Missouri 64057.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.