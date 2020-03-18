The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map

Arthur "Art" Bates


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Arthur "Art" Bates Obituary
Arthur "Art" Bates, 85, Independence, MO passed away March 11, 2020.

Services will be private. Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to the Gathering Baptist Church (formerly the Noland Road Baptist Church), 4505 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64055.

Art was born April 12, 1934 in Independence, MO and graduated from Manual High School in the Class of 1953. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a truck driver for the McLean Truck Line for twenty-eight years and retired in 1985. He was a member of The Gathering Church on Noland Road. He was very committed to the Lord and spent at least an hour a day dedicated to his daily devotions. He was a member of Teamsters Local #41. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring classic cars. He was a handyman who could fix anything.

Art was preceded in death by his son Leroy Bates.

He is survived by his wife Ann Bates, of the home; daughters Brenda Smith and husband Mark, Hamilton, OH; Dana Stockton; daughter-in-law Michele Bates, both of Independence, MO; step-sons Mark Jones and wife Joy, New Providence, NJ; Paul Jones and wife JoLynne, Lampe, MO; step-daughter Lori Sunde and husband Doug, Branson West, MO; sisters Delores Grossman, Decatur, IL; Margaret Murray and husband Ed, Independence, MO; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements by Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now