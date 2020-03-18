|
Arthur "Art" Bates, 85, Independence, MO passed away March 11, 2020.
Services will be private. Kindly omit flowers. The family requests contributions to the Gathering Baptist Church (formerly the Noland Road Baptist Church), 4505 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64055.
Art was born April 12, 1934 in Independence, MO and graduated from Manual High School in the Class of 1953. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a truck driver for the McLean Truck Line for twenty-eight years and retired in 1985. He was a member of The Gathering Church on Noland Road. He was very committed to the Lord and spent at least an hour a day dedicated to his daily devotions. He was a member of Teamsters Local #41. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring classic cars. He was a handyman who could fix anything.
Art was preceded in death by his son Leroy Bates.
He is survived by his wife Ann Bates, of the home; daughters Brenda Smith and husband Mark, Hamilton, OH; Dana Stockton; daughter-in-law Michele Bates, both of Independence, MO; step-sons Mark Jones and wife Joy, New Providence, NJ; Paul Jones and wife JoLynne, Lampe, MO; step-daughter Lori Sunde and husband Doug, Branson West, MO; sisters Delores Grossman, Decatur, IL; Margaret Murray and husband Ed, Independence, MO; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements by Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020