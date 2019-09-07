|
Bill Riddle, 71, of Independence, MO passed away September 4, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Susquehanna Baptist Church.
Bill was born November 21, 1947 in Seminole, OK to Mirl and Madge (Winn) Riddle. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He then went to work for, and retired from General Motors.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Diana Jacobs and husband Jim; two nieces, Lesley Jacobs (Donald) and Tracy Jacobs; three great nephews, Matt (Jessy), Dylan (Brianna) and Anthony; two great-great nieces, Julia and Joslynn; one aunt, Zelda Marsh (Bill) of Prague, OK; and many cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 7, 2019