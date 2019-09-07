The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Susquehanna Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Bill" Riddle


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Arthur "Bill" Riddle Obituary
Bill Riddle, 71, of Independence, MO passed away September 4, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Susquehanna Baptist Church.

Bill was born November 21, 1947 in Seminole, OK to Mirl and Madge (Winn) Riddle. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He then went to work for, and retired from General Motors.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Diana Jacobs and husband Jim; two nieces, Lesley Jacobs (Donald) and Tracy Jacobs; three great nephews, Matt (Jessy), Dylan (Brianna) and Anthony; two great-great nieces, Julia and Joslynn; one aunt, Zelda Marsh (Bill) of Prague, OK; and many cousins.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now