Austin Wade Iams, 30, formerly of Oak Grove, MO, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Blue Springs, MO.
Private cremation.
Austin was born September 10, 1989 and attended Oak Grove schools. Survivors include his parents, Tim & Jodie Iams; sister, Andrea Peacock; and nieces, Kennadee & Zoee. He was predeceased by brother, Aaron.
Austin had a heart for children and the homeless. Contributions suggested to Mother's Refuge in Independence, MO.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 21, 2019