Ava Marie (Hosler) Henderson, 70 years, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home in Salem, Oregon.
Ava was born to Willard B. and Doris June (Fuller) Hosler on May 26, 1949 in Independence, Missouri. She attended McCoy Elementary, and Palm Jr. High. She graduated from Truman High School in 1967. She also attended the Jenny Lund School of Nursing in Independence.
She spent several years serving in a nursing capacity at the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital as well as for a local allergist. In addition to her nursing career Ava also took positions in the business field serving as an office assistant in the manufacturing and grocery businesses.
Ava lived most of her life in Independence but had also lived in southern Missouri, Texas, and in Oregon. Of all these places, Ava loved Oregon the best. She had returned to Oregon recently and was hoping to finish her retirement there. Ava passed where her heart had always been drawn. Ava enjoyed being around people and people enjoyed her as well. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Her laughter was quite contagious.
Ava was a great cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She enjoyed sewing, but her true passion was quilting. She was a loyal fan of the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She loved living in the country. She spent time raising gardens and canning their harvests and finishing a quilt or two in the meantime. She loved her family very much and was always ready and excited to entertain her grandchildren at the cabin near the lake. Ava was a member of the Community of Christ Church and most recently a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.
Ava is survived by her daughter, Theresa Bell of Independence; Son, Charles Butler of North Kansas City; her grandchildren: Spencer Butler, Seanie Dessent, and Connor Dessent of Independence; her brother Dennis Hosler (wife Jan) of Independence; and her nephew Matthew of Independence. Ava is also survived by her loyal dog Cricket.
Ava was preceded in death by her parents Willard B. and Doris June Hosler.
The family plans a private service in Oregon followed by a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled in Independence sometime after the new year.
Memorial donations can be directed to the Independence Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019