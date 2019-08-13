|
|
B. Ellen Bales, 79, of Kingsville, Missouri (formerly of Blue Springs), passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Ellen was born August 29, 1939 at Terra Haute, Indiana, daughter of Kenneth Wayne Blake and Lydia May (Bowers) Blake. She was united in marriage to Rufus L. Bales on March 4, 1956 at Salem, Arkansas. The couple resided at Blue Springs from 1967 until moving near Kingsville in 2006. Ellen was a restaurant cook for many years. Ellen's hobbies included quilting, sewing as well as reading.
Survivors include her husband, Rufus; and two sons: Gene Bales of Kingsville, MO and Dale, (Janet) Bales also of Kingsville, MO; two grandchildren: Melanie (Steve) Asbury of Independence, MO and Shandi (Jason) Lane of Smithville, MO; and six great grandchildren: Harlee Shumaker, Kevin Shumaker, Brianna Smith, Hailey Smith, Jaylynn Lane and Mia Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Lee Bales; and two brothers: Kenneth Blake and Gary Blake.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, also in Holden. Family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Williams Funeral Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to Lung Cancer – .
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
Arrangements: Williams Funeral Chapel; 816-732-4188.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019