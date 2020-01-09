|
|
Barbara A. Toombs, 83, Kansas City MO, went home to be with the Lord, January 1, 2020.
Barbara was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. She was a leader and mentor in the nursing profession with over 46 years of service. She believed in the Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She had a big heart that gave out on her. But she was so loving and caring she would give anyone the shirt off of her back. Amongst her hungriest friends and family members, she was known for 'putting her foot' in her specially made hamburger pie, spaghetti, chili, and salmon croquettes! Everything she cooked was delicious! But there wasn't a crab leg she wouldn't tackle....CRAB LEGS were her FAVORITE! She loved going to stage productions, travel, jazz, 70's R&B, and to our surprise she also enjoyed classical music.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
She is survived by her four children, Michael Toombs, Ronald Toombs, Vanessa Johnson, and Wendell Toombs, one brother, Fred Lee, four sisters, Letha Dean, Lillian Lee, Ina Mae Clay, Carol Sanders, nephew and loving caretaker, Victor Harrison, Sr., daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. until Noon at Heartland Cremation and Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown MO. Visitation is at 10 a.m.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Heartland.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 9, 2020