Barbara Ann (Brown) Kotalik
1942 - 2020
Barbara Ann Kotalik, 77, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a hard fight against an incurable illness, surrounded by her loving children.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8th at First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The service will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/473973066/698bdfcceb. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pawnee City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

She was born on November 26, 1942 in Pawnee City, Nebraska, the youngest of five children to Clifford and Hazel (Thiemann) Brown. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two of her sibling's brothers, Jim and Allen Brown.

After living in several cities in different states, Barbara settled in Blue Springs, MO. where she worked for the Ewing Kauffman Foundation for over 15 years in various administrative office positions. She also served as a volunteer at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts during that time as well as years after. She enjoyed Scrapbooking, Stitch Club and playing the piano. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs where she was a member of the Choir and also served as a member of the Bell Choir. Both activities were especially important to her especially during the holidays. Barbara will be remembered for her warm smile and her kind heart.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Michael Kotalik (Cheryl) of St. Louis, MO, Jonna Scott (Allen) of Osage Beach, MO and Tom Kotalik (Lorrie) of Excelsior Springs, MO. Five grandchildren: Christy, Rachel, Serena, Graci and Sam; four great-grandchildren: Dalton, Raegan, Grayson and a step great grandchild, Broque; a brother, Rex Brown of Minneapolis, MN and a sister, Betty Kimes of Pawnee City, NE.

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
NOV
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pawnee City Cemetery
