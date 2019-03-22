|
|
Barbara Ann (Lund) Roberson, of Independence, MO, was gathered home to the Lord on March 20, 2019.
Barbara was born May 10, 1929 in Independence, MO at the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital to Henry and Mae (Whiting) Lund. As a child, Barbara enjoyed spending her summers from age eight to thirteen with her grandmother Ellen (Crane) Whiting at Clitherall Lake, MN. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1947. In her senior year of high school, she was the Sponsor Colonel of the ROTC Ball. She excelled in drama, speech and writing and was inducted into the Nautilus Society. After high school, she attended and graduated from Graceland College (University) and went on to Drake University in Iowa. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority at Drake. Following Drake, she then attended UMKC. Barbara met Ernest Roberson at Zion's League at the Stone Church and began dating. Later, Barbara and Ernest were married at the Stone Church in Independence, MO on October 18, 1952. She and her husband enjoyed a lakehouse in Clitherall, MN for many years, which was her happy place.
Barbara was a lifelong member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Community of Christ) and served in many roles including Women's Leader of Gudgell Park congregation and Center Stake Women's Leader for sixteen congregations. For many years, she and her husband were the Secretary/Treasurer of the Independence Knife and Fork Club. She was also an assistant Den Leader in Cub Pack 223 and was the founder of the Double Joy Club for Mothers of Twins in Independence, MO. She also worked for the RLDS Music Department for ten years and Bradford, Smith Architects for over twenty years and 1979 helped her son Scott begin his Dental Practice as his 1st employee.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Roberson in 2011.
Surviving are her brother, George Lund of Overland Park, KS; her three sons, Blake (Sandy) Roberson of Independence, MO, Scott (Carol) Roberson of Independence, MO, and Kent Roberson of Liberty, MO; her seven grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Roberson of McKinney, TX, Janna (Fabricio) De Toledo of Independence, MO, Kayla (Tim) Merriman of Blue Springs, MO, Erin (Joe) Tucker of Lee's Summit, MO, Britni (Robert) Spriggel of St. Louis, MO, Shelby (Michael) Hoffman of Lee's Summit, MO and Sarah Shanmugam of San Diego, CA; and her eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Graceland University, 1401 West Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, MO.
Arrangements: Park Lawn 816-523-1234.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 22, 2019