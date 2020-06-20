Barbara Clark
Barbara Clark, 58, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., formerly of Lebanon, Mo., passed away June 15, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Hough Chapel Cemetery in Laclede County under the direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
