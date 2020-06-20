Barbara Clark, 58, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., formerly of Lebanon, Mo., passed away June 15, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Hough Chapel Cemetery in Laclede County under the direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.