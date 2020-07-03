Barbara Elaine Mannering, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 30, 2020.
She was born September 23, 1930 in Salisbury, Missouri to Leslie and Fern Schnetlzer. She married the love of her life, Robert Mannering on September 4, 1949 at the Methodist Church in Salisbury, Missouri. Last year they were able to celebrate their 70th anniversary, together with their family and friends. Barbara loved her family and Savior above everything else. She was known for her kind spirit and selfless giving. Her hands created items of love from letters to quilts to baby clothing for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a green thumb that the brightened the entire neighborhood, winning the McCoy Neighborhood Beautification Award in 2015.
Barbara graduated from Salisbury High School and continued her education at Kirksville Teacher's College. She taught first through eighth grades in a one-room school house near Mendon, Missouri. After she married Robert, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security and Montgomery Ward. Her love of books led her to her ultimate career with the Mid-Continent Library. After 23 years of service to the library she retired in 1990.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert Mannering of Independence and her three children; Sherry Couch and husband Dennis, Kent Mannering and wife Barbara and Kevin Mannering and wife Tricia. Her nine grandchildren; Tami Thurman, Lisa Knipp, Matthew Mannering, Misty Gipson, Melanie Hutchinson, Megan Couch, Robert Mannering, Holly Jennings and Steven Mannering; plus 24 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Her capacity for being a wonderful grandmother extended to those beyond familial bonds. She was a grandmother to all.
If Barbara could speak to you today, she would say, "It has been a good life. I look forward to my new life with Jesus."
There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family and a celebration of life at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers please consider giving to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
– Online or Memorial Giving- Barbara Mannering 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Salvation Army of Independence
