Barbara Jane Davis, 79, of Oak Grove, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Overland Park Regional, Overland Park, KS.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove; burial in Sni Mills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



