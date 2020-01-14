Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Barbara Lee Young

Barbara Lee Young Obituary

Barbara Lee Young, 82, of Independence, MO passed away January 9, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. service on Saturday,
January 18, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO. It will be led by Pastor Russel Thomas. The burial will be at the Oak Ridge Memory Gardens on Salisbury Road Independence, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 14, 2020
