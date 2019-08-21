Home

Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:15 AM
Graveside service
Following Services
Grace United Methodist Church
Oak Grove, MO
Barbara Lou (Mershon) Querry


1935 - 2019
Barbara Lou (Mershon) Querry Obituary

Barbara Lou Mershon Querry, 84, of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of God, on August 14, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Memorial services on August 24, 2019, Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, MO, 9-10 a.m. for the Visitation, 10-11 a.m. for the Memorial service; and 11:15-12 p.m. will be the Graveside service. Join Barb's family to celebrate her life and love for the KC Royals at Grace United Methodist Church in Oak Grove following the services.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019
