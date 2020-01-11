|
|
Barbara Lynn Tharp, 67, died January 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Barbara, the daughter of Claude and Erma (Hartle) Tharp, was a long-time resident of Grain Valley. She was a kind soul known for her friendliness and love of animals, especially dogs. She loved watching the live feeds of the eagle's nest and various puppy cams. She was an avid reader and loved the local sports teams, especially the Royals and the Chiefs, and was excited about the possibility of a Super Bowl appearance. Barbara worked for many years in various roles at Sears, and later retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert P. Tharp and an infant sister, Mary.
She is survived by brothers, Jim (Sandy) Tharp of Blue Springs, and Donn Tharp of Blue Springs, and sisters, Cathy Tharp of Lee's Summit, Lori Tharp of Grain Valley and sister-in-law Anne Tharp of Blue Springs. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Daniel (Alma) Tharp, Shannon (Dan) Sundberg, John Tharp, Jim (Megan) Tharp, Kirby (Hugh) Welsh and great-nieces and nephews, Dylan, Anna, Adeline, Ames and Nellie, all of in whom she took particular delight.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Eagle Foundation at eagles.org or directed through Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 West Main Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015.
Memories of Barbara and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020