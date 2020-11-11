1/
Barbara Nell (Fenimore) Green
1945 - 2020
Barbara N. Green, 75 of Independence, MO, passed away on November 5, 2020.

Barbara was born on June 1, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Norman and Levita Fenimore. She was united in marriage with Jack Green on January 6, 2001 in Independence, MO. Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening and gambling.

Barbara is survived by her husband of the home, Jack Leroy Green; sons, Frank Rogers of Independence, MO and Brian Rogers and fiancé: Brandy of Odessa, MO and brother, William Fenimore of Houston, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Shaw and Levita Mildred Fenimore and sister, Carolyn Baker.

Cremation is planned, and the family will be having a private service to honor Barbara.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
