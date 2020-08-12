1/
Barbara "Joann" Raddy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara "Joann" Raddy, 84, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.

Joann was born on February 24, 1936 in Marshfield Missouri, to John and Elizabeth Raddy. She lived in the Independence area for over 50 years. There she worked in various restaurants, including Jerry's in Fairmont. Joann was a loving sister, aunt and daughter, who loved the outdoors and enjoyed scenery and wildlife. She loved keeping busy and working as a cook alongside her sister Margaret and she will be dearly missed.

Joann is survived by her sisters, Margaret Raddy of the home, and Mary (Adolph) Soukup of Nevada, MO; nephews, James (Kathy) Soukup of Nevada, MO, and Johnnie and Jeff of Ohio, and great-nieces Angela and Kristin of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her brother John Joseph Raddy of Cincinnati, OH, and parents John and Elizabeth Raddy.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved