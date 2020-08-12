Barbara "Joann" Raddy, 84, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.
Joann was born on February 24, 1936 in Marshfield Missouri, to John and Elizabeth Raddy. She lived in the Independence area for over 50 years. There she worked in various restaurants, including Jerry's in Fairmont. Joann was a loving sister, aunt and daughter, who loved the outdoors and enjoyed scenery and wildlife. She loved keeping busy and working as a cook alongside her sister Margaret and she will be dearly missed.
Joann is survived by her sisters, Margaret Raddy of the home, and Mary (Adolph) Soukup of Nevada, MO; nephews, James (Kathy) Soukup of Nevada, MO, and Johnnie and Jeff of Ohio, and great-nieces Angela and Kristin of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her brother John Joseph Raddy of Cincinnati, OH, and parents John and Elizabeth Raddy.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence, MO.
Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600