Barbara Sue (Jennings) Neubauer
1942 - 2020
Barbara Sue Neubauer, 77, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. Burial of Ashes at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lumicare or Alzhiemer Association.

Sue was born July 27, 1942 in Crocker, Missouri, the daughter of Bryce and Mildred "Irene" (Long) Jennings. She was a very social person and enjoyed dinners and holidays with her family. Sue loved going camping and campfires. She also loved her dogs.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Cummins; second husband, Robert "Bob" Neubauer; nephew, Grant Hackley and niece, Rena Hackley-Long

She is survived by her three children. Daughter, Elizabeth Divitte Swartz, Grain Valley; two Sons, Nathan Scott Cummins (Julie) St. Petersburg, FL; Tarsney Lance Cummins (Dennis) Urbana, MD; Three step-children. Yvette Zawisza (A.J.) Grain Valley; Michael Neubauer, Centerview, MO; and Bobby Neubauer, Columbia, MO; Grandchildren, Nick, Matthew, Tom, Jessica, Elizabeth and Summer; Eight great-grandchildren; Three sisters, Audrey Czar, Beth Jennings (Alan) and Judy Dixon (Jim) and life long friend, David Hackett; Aunt Evelyn Wall and Numerous family and friends and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
