Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
To be announced at a later date
Barney F. Wild


1927 - 2020
Barney F. Wild Obituary
It grieves us to announce the passing of Barney F. Wild, 93, of Independence, MO on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Barney was born on April 19, 1927, in New Boston, Missouri to parents Frank Wild and Katie Wild, and also brothers Joe Long and Roy Wild and sister Lily Wild. (all have preceded him in death)

Barney grew up on the family farm in New Boston, later served with an engineering group of The United States Army in Korea in 1946 in the 340 Engineer Construction Battalion. Barney would drive over the road trucks before beginning over 30 years of service with tire service and repair for Montgomery Wards in Kansas City, moving to Independence, and would marry Betty and have children.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Wild, daughter Joanne Wild Fisher and family, son Matthew Wild and family, and son Mark Wild and family. He also leaves behind niece Debbie Suess and family, nephew Dwayne Long and family, nephew Carrol Knapp and family, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren as well as many other loving family members and friends.

The family appreciates your sympathy and support and asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making donations to wildlife conservation charities, , and local blood and plasma collection centers.

A fitting local visitation service will be held at a later date. At this time, there will be only graveside services in New Boston, Missouri.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020
