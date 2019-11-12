|
Beatrice Janon Cairns left this earth on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 from John Knox Village Hospice in Lee's Summit.
At the time of her death, she was 72. A visitation will be held from 6- 8pm on Thursday, November 14th at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055.
Janon was born January 31st, 1947, in Wellington, Kansas to Doris (Perky) Crumet and David Dean Keown. Following David's death, Perky married Harley (Bud) Downing who became "Dad" to Janon and her siblings throughout their life. Janon Keown married Joseph (Joe) Cairns on March 18, 1967 and they celebrated 52 years of marriage in March of this year. They have two children, Kristin Kay and Bradley Joseph.
She was a resident of Independence, Missouri at the time of death and lived in several Kansas and Missouri locations during her life. She also lived in Guam for two years while her husband, Joe, was stationed there with the US Navy. Janon attended grade school in Wichita, Conway Springs and Caldwell, Kansas and graduated from Caldwell High School with the class of 1965. She continued her educations at Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University) and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. While raising a family, she completed her bachelor's degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. She was a teacher in Guam and the Topeka area, but her lifetime career was in healthcare. She worked in pediatric clinics in the Blue Springs and Independence, Missouri area for 40 plus years including Van Biber and Pugh Pediatrics and Cockrell and McIntosh Pediatrics. She retired in 2012. Janon was a volunteer in community activities including Head Start programs, Blue Springs Community Theater and Renaissance Festivals. She collected vintage clothing as well as sewing reproductions to be used in a variety of productions and was involved with school activities with her children and grandchildren.
Janon is survived by husband, Joe Cairns; daughter Kris Sharp of Fort Madison, Iowa and son, Brad Cairns (Carisa) of Independence; grandchildren Kolbi Sharp, Kaleb Sharp, Ryan Glover, Brayden Cairns, Mason Cairns and Leah Cairns. She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Kathy Henton, Bob Keown and Debra (Cliff) Henry all of Caldwell, KS; nieces and nephews; Miranda (Josh) Vanek and Lexi; Karlissa (Eric) Mandeville all of Caldwell, KS; Seth (Tara) Henton and Brody, Brooklynn, Bryanne, Owen and Oliver of Wellington, KS.
She was preceded in death by father, David Keown, parents Perky and Bud Downing, parents-in-law Joe and Hazel Cairns, son-in-law Monzell Sharp and sister-in-law Jean Keown; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations can be made to the Village Hospice at John Knox Village or Children's Mercy Hospital.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019