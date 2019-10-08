|
Beatrice Green, 98, of Independence, MO passed away, October 6, 2019.
Beatrice was born May 22, 1921 in Independence, MO to M.P. and Bertha (Ford) Campbell. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, who would do anything for those she loved. She was an avid fan of the K.C. Chiefs, and loved listening to Elvis Presley.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, John F.B. "Jack" Green; daughter, Paula Tunks; and sister, Alma Shannon.
She is survived by her children, Jack Green (Judi), Michele Wilson, Roger Green (Carol); one brother, Paul Roger Campbell; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.
Contributions may be made in her name to Ascend Hospice, 783 Anderson Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2019