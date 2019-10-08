The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Marie (Campbell) Green


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beatrice Marie (Campbell) Green Obituary
Beatrice Green, 98, of Independence, MO passed away, October 6, 2019.

Beatrice was born May 22, 1921 in Independence, MO to M.P. and Bertha (Ford) Campbell. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, who would do anything for those she loved. She was an avid fan of the K.C. Chiefs, and loved listening to Elvis Presley.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, John F.B. "Jack" Green; daughter, Paula Tunks; and sister, Alma Shannon.

She is survived by her children, Jack Green (Judi), Michele Wilson, Roger Green (Carol); one brother, Paul Roger Campbell; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.

Contributions may be made in her name to Ascend Hospice, 783 Anderson Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now