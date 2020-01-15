|
Benjamin Franklin Kyser Jr. of Grain Valley, Missouri died on January 12, 2020. He was 97.
Ben was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on August 2, 1922. He was the fourth son of Frank and Gail (Jones) Kyser. Ben moved to Miami in 1924 and graduated from Miami High School in 1940. He married Betty Lou Thompson in 1942. Betty died in 1996. Ben worked for Eagle Pitcher Mining and Smelting Company for forty years. He was Assistant Engineer Helper, surveying in various jobs underground and on the surface. In later years he worked as Assistant Geologist and Mine Forman. Transferred to Altus, Oklahoma, Ben worked as dragline supervisor and mill operator for two years. He also worked two years in Wisconsin as Mine Forman. Four years were spent as consulting engineer on the Tar Creek Project. Ben was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was ordained a priest in 1947 and elder in 1958.
Ben is survived by his second wife, Alyce Faye Kyser whom he married in 2002; his son Geoffry Lynn Kyser of Miami, OK and daughter-in-law Regina Kyser of Houston, TX; one sister Karolyn Kyser and good friend Elizabeth Barrett of Jacksonville, FL, three grandchildren Mike West, Andrea Keefer and Carol DeMond, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; nieces Donna Allen and Barbara Collier; nephew Robert Kyser as well as many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch, 59001 East 100 Rd, Miami, OK 74354.
Funeral Services for Ben will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday January 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch, Miami, Oklahoma. A visitation will be held just prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. also at The Church of Jesus Christ Restoration Branch.
Notes of encouragement for the family may be left www.brown-winters.com Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Miami.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020