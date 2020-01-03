|
Benjamin Owens, 85, of Independence, MO passed away December 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at the Suburban Chapel, followed by a graveside at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 3, 2020