Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Benjamin Franklin Owens Obituary

Benjamin Owens, 85, of Independence, MO passed away December 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at the Suburban Chapel, followed by a graveside at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 3, 2020
